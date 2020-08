Or Copy this URL to Share

Hagdorn

RUSSELL BOB HAGDORN

July 21, 1952 - July 9, 2020

Russell served the Coast Guard in 1972 for 4 years and the Army for 22 years. He received several awards/medals for his outstanding performance. Bob, you are missed and will always be loved by family and friends.







