Wolfe

RUSSELL MARSHALL WOLFE

January 25, 1925 March 29, 2019

Russell Marshall Wolfe: January 25, 1925 - March 29, 2019. Russ passed peacefully at Penrose Hospital on Friday, March 29.

Russ was born in El Dorado, Kansas, to Irene and Russell A. Wolfe. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marian L. Wolfe. He is survived by his sister, Rosemary June Emerick and her husband, Jack Kenny Emerick; his daughter Terry Camille Wolfe; his daughter Sunny Lea Baber, and her husband, Richard Baber; his daughter Leigh Ann Thurston and her husband Gerald H. Thurston; grandsons Jason Russell Wolfe and his wife Tara Marie Wolfe, and Gerald H. Thurston, III; granddaughter Ruth Russell Thurston; great granddaughter, Emerson Marie Wolfe; and many nephews and nieces.

Russ was a First Lieutenant in the Navy during World War II , serving in the Pacific theatre. Russ received the American Theatre Ribbon, the Asiatic-Pacific Ribbon, and the World War II Victory Ribbon. He served as second-in-command on the Allied Warship USS YMS-298 Mine Sweeper, and was based in Hiroshima. Japan. Russ attended the University of Kansas, and officer training at Colombia University, New York University , and Cornell University.

Russ was one of three original visionaries and founding board members for School District 20, serving on the Board of Education for 23 consecutive years. He was President of the Board of Education for 11 years. He co-founded the Flying W Ranch Chuckwagon Suppers and Original Western Stage Show with his wife Marian. The Flying W Ranch kept the Old West alive, and served over 7 million people from its inception in 1953, until it burned in the Waldo Canyon fire in June, 2012. Russ was the founder of the Chuckwagons of the West Association, which represents Chuckwagon businesses that were patterned after the Flying W Ranch.

With his wife, Russ contributed the land and resources, and helped start the Wilson United Methodist Church, located at 6460 Flying W Ranch Road in Colorado Springs. Russ also helped establish the Church on the Ranch, which is now located at 3685 Jeannine Drive in Colorado Springs.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at First United Methodist Church at 420 North Nevada Avenue in Colorado Springs, officiated by long-time Flying W Wrangler and Pastor of the Church on the Ranch, Scott Vaughn. The Flying W Wranglers will perform. The family will receive friends at First United Methodist Church following the Celebration of Life service.

