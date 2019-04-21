Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth Alena Sinnes. View Sign

Sinnes

RUTH ALENA SINNES

February 3, 1928 April 17, 2019

Ruth was born in Aurora, Illinois to the late James and Doris Morrell. Ruth was married to John in 1947 in Geneseo, Illinois. She had four brothers and seven sisters.

Ruth is survived by her sisters, Patricia (Eldon), Sally (Fred), and Mary; her three daughters, Sheryl (Steve), Terry (Daryl), and Bonnie; her 13 grandchildren; her 15

great-grandchildren; her 2 great-great-grandchildren; Ruth was preceded in death by her husband John and her daughter Nancy.

Ruth was a generous and loving wife and mother. She always welcomed family and friends into her home with open arms and a big heart. Ruth cherished her family unconditionally and celebrated time together. She loved being outdoors. Ruth led myriad field trips through Sinnes Bird Park for local schools. She was quick-witted and her smile and laugh were contagious.

Her visitation will take place at Dove-Witt from 5-8 pm on Tuesday, April 23rd. The funeral will be held at Good Shepherd United Methodist Church in Security, Colorado at 11 am on Wednesday, April 24th.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Brookdale Hospice Care.







SinnesRUTH ALENA SINNESFebruary 3, 1928 April 17, 2019Ruth was born in Aurora, Illinois to the late James and Doris Morrell. Ruth was married to John in 1947 in Geneseo, Illinois. She had four brothers and seven sisters.Ruth is survived by her sisters, Patricia (Eldon), Sally (Fred), and Mary; her three daughters, Sheryl (Steve), Terry (Daryl), and Bonnie; her 13 grandchildren; her 15great-grandchildren; her 2 great-great-grandchildren; Ruth was preceded in death by her husband John and her daughter Nancy.Ruth was a generous and loving wife and mother. She always welcomed family and friends into her home with open arms and a big heart. Ruth cherished her family unconditionally and celebrated time together. She loved being outdoors. Ruth led myriad field trips through Sinnes Bird Park for local schools. She was quick-witted and her smile and laugh were contagious.Her visitation will take place at Dove-Witt from 5-8 pm on Tuesday, April 23rd. The funeral will be held at Good Shepherd United Methodist Church in Security, Colorado at 11 am on Wednesday, April 24th.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Brookdale Hospice Care. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close