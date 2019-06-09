McCullough
RUTH ANN MCCULLOUGH
February 28, 1940 May 30, 2019
Ruth A. McCullough, 79, joined her Savior in Heaven on May 30, 2019 at 11:55AM in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
She was born on February 28, 1940 in Bellefontaine, Ohio.
Ruth is survived by her children, Jeff (Becky, deceased) Lease, Larry (Loretta) Lease, Ellen (Tim) Taylor, Hope (Dan) Myers, Stephanie Shafer and Richard McCullough; fourteen grandchildren; twenty-six great grandchildren with two more on the way; along with one great-great grandchild. She is also survived by her sister, Patricia Stonerock; and numerous other family members and friends.
Her many interests included family, gardening, working crossword/word search puzzles, cooking and watching Jeopardy. She loved to shop and find good deals and also loved baking for others.
Ruth never liked being the center of attention and per her wishes there will be no service held.
Ruth wishes to spend eternity among the beautiful mountains in Colorado. Her ashes will be spread in the Colorado Rockies at a later date.
Published in The Gazette on June 9, 2019