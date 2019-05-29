Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth Ann Simpson. View Sign Service Information Shrine of Remembrance Mausoleum/Funeral Home 1730 East Fountain Blvd. Colorado Springs , CO 80910 (719)-634-1597 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Shrine of Remembrance Graveside service 10:00 AM Evergreen Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Simpson

RUTH ANN SIMPSON

January 19, 1932 May 24, 2019

Ruth was an Irish girl from Midwest Iowa, born to Robert and Bessie who immigrated from Ireland. She grew up in a time and place unlike today. In the small midwestern town of Iowa, they had freedom to be kids and have real adventures, as she did with her childhood friend Midge the other little Irish gal. Their stories were made for movies.

She experienced World War II as there was a prison camp in her town.

She and her husband were dancers, Latin in their youth, ballroom, polka, and line dancing through their eighties. She was an exercise enthusiast that was hard to keep up with.

She loved her family and loved animals. It was said that strays had a built-in radar to go to her house where they were sure to find a good home.

Ruth loved life, and her family and we're lucky to call her Mom and Gramma. She lived an adventurous life and was fortunate to spend it with her husband for 67 years.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene. She is survived by her children: Christy (late husband Rich) and their children, Jody (Derek), Chase (Julia), Madison, Cameron, Sophie, Mason, Jake (Tara), Conner, Krystal (Shane), Presley; Jeff (Dawn) and their children, Steven (Lauren), Ryan, Tabitha, Paula (late husband Nick), Reilly (Mikey), Kelsey (Mike), Brian.

Visitation will be held Monday, June 3rd from 5-7p.m. at the Shrine of Remembrance. A graveside service will be held Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Evergreen Cemetery.

We will miss you Mom, Gramma, you will always be in our hearts.

Love you always and forever. - Your kids, your grandkids.

"Goodnight, Mom."

Online Condolences:

ShrineOfRemembrance.com







