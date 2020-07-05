AuldridgeRUTH E. AULDRIDGEJune 2, 1926 - June 24, 2020Ruth E. Auldridge, age 94, went into the loving arms of her Heavenly Father on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Ruth was born June 2, 1926 in Colorado Springs, Colorado, to Andrew and Thelma, nee Patterson, Schrimpf.Ruth was born and raised in Colorado Springs and she spent her entire life there until moving to O'Fallon, Illinois in 2013. For many years, she was fondly known as "The Cow Lady." She worked for Sinton Dairy for over 17 years as their Program Coordinator, guiding tours through the dairy and bringing her milk program to many schools, youth groups, and nursing homes.She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 62 years, Bob, who died March 21, 2007; and her siblings, Phyllis Spillman and John Schrimpf.Surviving are her children: Beth (Steve) Hollingworth of Buckeye, Arizona, Linda (Keith) Roepcke of Lebanon, Missouri, and Nancy (Bob) Norman of O'Fallon, Illinois.Also surviving are her grandchildren and their families: Dawn Stoick and her family Andrew (Shelby) Stoick and their son Jack; Michael (Lauren) Stoick and their son Jonathan; and Emily Stoick; Randy (Sheila) Fuselier and their family Adam, Abigail and Alex; Matthew (Meghan) Roepcke and their family Emma and Lyla; Jonathan (Cherise) Roepcke and their family Zachary, Michaela, Helen, David, and Desi; Hilary Norman, and Elizabeth (Joe) Rekowski and their son Nick.A visitation will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 9, 2020, with a funeral service at 10:00 a.m. at Shrine of Remembrance "America the Beautiful" Chapel. Interment will follow at Memorial Gardens Cemetery.