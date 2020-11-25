Kobell

RUTH E. KOBELL

October 31, 1918 November 19, 2020

Ruth was born on October 31, 1918 in the one-room log cabin in Montana built by her father. During her 102 years of life, she also lived in Maryland and Colorado, but Montana was always home.

In 1936, when she was 18, Ruth married Stanley "Bud" Vogt. They were married for 25 years until his death in 1961, and were the proud parents of one son, Robert P. Vogt. Both she and Bud were active in National Farmers Union. Ruth started as an administrative assistant and became their first female lobbyist on Capitol Hill.

In 1965, Ruth married Paul Kobell. They were married for 33 years, until his death in 1999.

Ruth's secret to a long life was, "You just put one foot in front of the other." She also said being with family was the most precious gift.

She will be missed and remembered by her son, Rob, and her daughter-in-law, Beth, and her grandchildren: Josh and Meagan Vogt; Katie Beth and Nate Huntley; Amy and David Baker; and Christa Vogt, and her eight great-grandchildren, as well as her sister, Jean Goldhahn of Great Falls, Montana. Her parents, Paul and Nora Entorf, and her brothers, John Entorf and Paul S. Entorf Jr., preceded her in death.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store