1/1
Ruth E. Kobell
1918 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kobell
RUTH E. KOBELL
October 31, 1918 November 19, 2020
Ruth was born on October 31, 1918 in the one-room log cabin in Montana built by her father. During her 102 years of life, she also lived in Maryland and Colorado, but Montana was always home.
In 1936, when she was 18, Ruth married Stanley "Bud" Vogt. They were married for 25 years until his death in 1961, and were the proud parents of one son, Robert P. Vogt. Both she and Bud were active in National Farmers Union. Ruth started as an administrative assistant and became their first female lobbyist on Capitol Hill.
In 1965, Ruth married Paul Kobell. They were married for 33 years, until his death in 1999.
Ruth's secret to a long life was, "You just put one foot in front of the other." She also said being with family was the most precious gift.
She will be missed and remembered by her son, Rob, and her daughter-in-law, Beth, and her grandchildren: Josh and Meagan Vogt; Katie Beth and Nate Huntley; Amy and David Baker; and Christa Vogt, and her eight great-grandchildren, as well as her sister, Jean Goldhahn of Great Falls, Montana. Her parents, Paul and Nora Entorf, and her brothers, John Entorf and Paul S. Entorf Jr., preceded her in death.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved