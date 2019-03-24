Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth Lee Williams. View Sign

Williams

RUTH LEE WILLIAMS

June 24, 1944

March 19, 2019

Colorado Springs, CO



Daughter of Carl Woodley Williams and Nancy Ruth Gardner Williams of Dallas, Texas. Survived by brother, Loy Asbury Williams of Geneva, IL and Dorothy "Dot" Clare Williams of Colorado Springs, CO; nephew, Carl Randolph Williams (his wife, Sarah Williams, and his son, Sutton Woodley Williams); niece, Kiva Michels; and sister-in-law, Nancy Rich. Ruth was preceded in death by her parents and by her many beloved animals. She died March 19, 2019 after a short but intense battle with congestive heart failure and infection.

Ruth is a graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School, Dallas, Texas. She received a Bachelor of Arts from Southern Methodist University, Dallas, Texas and a Master of Social Work from The

Ruth and Dot established and ran the Hearthstone Inn in Colorado Springs from 1978 to 1999 with 25 rooms in a Victorian setting. Ruth was known to her clients, friends, family, and guests as a kind and loving person who enriched the life of all with whom she came into contact. The world will be a less kind place without Ruth in it.

In college Ruth was an active member of the Methodist Wesley Foundation where she developed a deep understanding of her faith and was active in

Ruth loved camping and traveling. She and Dot sailed. She hiked in the mountains with Loy and flew with him in a private plane. Both Ruth and Dot loved traveling and ventured all over the United States and the world. Ruth and Dot wrote travel articles for Country Inns and ByRoads magazine. She loved her dogs and cats all her life. She had St. Bernard dogs and Norwegian Elkhounds. At one time she had 7 rescue cats and 4 Norwegian Elkhounds. Ruth always enjoyed gardening, especially dahlias. Her greatest joy was giving these magnificent blooms to others. She made homemade jams for gifts also.

Toward the end of her life she wrote a book "Marching On Singing Ever" about her early life just to prove to herself that she could write a book.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Shrine of Remembrance "America the Beautiful" Chapel, 1730 E. Fountain Blvd. Colorado Springs, CO. Private interment will take place at Evergreen Cemetery in Colorado Springs, prior to the memorial service.

Memorial contributions may be made in Ruth's memory to The Carter Center, a 501C3 not-for-profit organization, working in conjunction with Emory University to improve lives by resolving conflicts, advancing democracy, and human rights. The Carter Center, One Copenhill, 453 Freedom Pkwy NE, Atlanta, GA 30307 www.cartercenter.org

1730 East Fountain Blvd.

Colorado Springs , CO 80910

