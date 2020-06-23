Ruth M. (Diener) Neverette
1939 - 2020
Neverette
RUTH M (DIENER) NEVERETTE
December 3rd, 1939 May 18th, 2020
Ruth M Neverette; 80, of Colorado Springs, went home to be with the Lord surrounded by her loving family on May 18th, 2020. Ruth was born in Erlenbach, Germany to Georg and Anna Diener on December 3rd, 1939. She married David Neverette in 1959 and had three children; David, Gary, and Doris. She spent her life devoted to Jesus and her faith was unshakable. Her mission was spreading God's word and love to everyone. She is survived by her three children, six grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren. A memorial will be held on Saturday June 27th at Fountain Valley Baptist church at 10am.



Published in The Gazette on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Fountain Valley Baptist church
