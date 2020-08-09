ClarkRUTH MARIE (KIRSCH) CLARKJanuary 19, 1949 April 10, 2020Ruth Marie (Kirsch) Clark, age 71, passed away peacefully April 10, 2020, due to a 17 year battle with COPD, at Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs, Co. She was born January 19, 1949 in Fort Monmouth, New Jersey.Ruth moved around frequently since her father was in the Army, however ultimately called El Paso, Texas her home until moving to Colorado Springs in May 1981, where she lived with her husband, Charles William Clark, of nearly 42 years.Ruth was proceeded in death by her step mother, Hazel (George) Kirsch, father Harold Edward Kirsch Sr. and her sisters, Sandy Kirsch, Marcette Bazan and Eddie Lynn Head.Ruth is survived by her husband Charles William Clark, by her brothers Harold Edward Kirsch Jr, and Michael Wayne Kirsch and her sisters Anita Kirsch Smith, Mary Jo Kirsch, niece Stephanie Grave, and great niece Rilynn Pintkowski.Ruth was a loving wife, volunteer, an avid knitter, loved to crochet, cook and cake baker, romance reader and gardener. Ruth loved dogs, bowling, golf tournaments, Arts and Crafts, Pikes Peak or Bust rodeo, Project Santa Claus, and 7-Falls Christmas Unlimited fundraiser.Ruth and Charles had no children so in turn dedicated her life as a Volunteer to many organizations and have many wonderful achievements.- Graduate of the University of Colorado's Graduate School of Banking at Colorado (1987)- III Corps and Fort Hood Helping Hand Award for Outstanding Volunteer Service (1993)- SERTOMA's Continental Divide's Secretary of the Year Award (1994 -1995)- Department of the Army's Certificate of Appreciation for Patriotic Civilian Service Award (1995)- SERTOMA's Continental Divide's Secretary of the Year Award (1995-1996)- SERTOMA's Greater Rocky Mountain Region Secretary of the Year Award (1995-1996)- Ironhorse SERTOMA Club SERTOMAN of the Year Award (1995 - 1996)- Department of the Army's Commander's Award for Public Service Award (1996)- SERTOMA's International Secretary of the Year Award (1996)- SERTOMA's Continental Divide District Secretary of the Year Award (1996 - 1997)- SERTOMA's Continental Divide District Secretary Award (1996 - 1997)- Fort Carson's Volunteers Our Greatest Treasure Certificate of Appreciation Award (1997)- Ironhorse SERTOMA Club President (1997 - 1998)- Ironhorse SERTOMA Club Achievement Award (1998 - 1999)Ruth was a hard worker and worked most of her career in Customer Service, Accounting, Banking and Office Management until she retired in 2005.Ruth was a beautiful, smart, loving, creative and warm hearted woman whose smile and laughter would touch/brighten every person she meet. She will be missed.Cremation has taken place and a memorial Rosary, Mass and service will be held at St Dominic's Catholic Church in Colorado Springs when it is safe to meet. A follow-on memorial service will be held in El Paso, Texas at Fort Bliss National Cemetery where her remains will be buried next to her parents.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to D.E.L.T.A Rescue, Tax ID#: 95-3759277, PO Box 9, Glendale, CA 91209, PH#: (661) 269-4010