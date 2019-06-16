Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth Stevenson (Carroll) Connell. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

RUTH STEVENSON (CARROLL) CONNELL



Longtime Colorado Springs resident, Ruth Connell, left this earth of natural causes on May 25, 2019. Her contributions to this community extended over 68 years. She loved living here, and was beloved by many whose paths she crossed in the varied philanthropic and social organizations in which she served.

She was born in New England-Wallingford, Connecticut, where she grew up with four siblings and parents Francis and Frances Carroll. Ruth graduated from Lyman Hall High School and then was off to Smith Secretarial College in New York City. She was employed at International Silver Company where she met her love and married (Clifton) Tom Connell on May 24, 1947. Tom was a territory Sales Representative and he and Ruth began their journey west to reside in Fremont, Nebraska, then they were lucky enough to be transferred to Colorado being then employed with George A. Hormel Company. Tom and Ruth had a long wonderful life of 69 years,together.

Ruth is survived by many family members. Son: Thomas Connell, children- Kelley Isinger (Davis) and Andy (Miranda). Daughter: Dede Benning (Allen), children- Todd Murphy, Holly Owens (Chad). Daughter: Corey Kurish, children- Johnny and Ben. Daughter: Julie Flood (Bryan), children- Wesley and Spencer. Great grandchildren- Mason, Campbell and Murphy Owens, Madeline and Logan Isinger. Step grandchildren- Brian Benning (Kelli), Brad Benning and Jackie Campbell (Kevin).

Many alumni of Audubon Elementary School might remember Ruth, where she worked for 20 years as the school's librarian. She enjoyed her job and the joy and adventure that books can bring to growing minds. Community also meant everything to Ruth. She was actively involved with so many charities in Colorado Springs. She was a Member of the First Congregational Church, the Junior League of Colorado Springs, PEO (Chapter CE), Colorado Springs Country Club. She also volunteered for Cystic Fibrosis, many PTA's, Pikes Peak Hospice, March of Dimes to name a few. One of her favorites was the Colorado Springs Debutante Ball Committee for over 30 years.

Over the span of her life, Ruth's greatest pleasure was to attend her children's and grand children's extra curricular activities and supported their pursuits without fail.

Ruth never missed an occasion to celebrate, and there are countless wonderful family and extended family memories being together with many close friends for holidays, birthdays and family events. Her loss we will feel forever.

A memorial service will be at the First Congregational Church, 20 E. St. Vrain Street, at 3:00 pm on July 24, 2019. There will be a Celebration of her Life for Friends and Family after the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested any donations sent to Silver Key for it's service to senior citizens in our community.





