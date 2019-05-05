Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Safford Herrmann. View Sign Service Information Shrine of Remembrance Mausoleum/Funeral Home 1730 East Fountain Blvd. Colorado Springs , CO 80910 (719)-634-1597 Send Flowers Obituary

On May 1, 2019, Safford died peacefully and went to be with his Lord and Savior, and to be with his wife, Florence. He was born on September 9, 1921 to Albert and Louise (Ische) Herrmann in Norwood, Minnesota.

Safford is survived by his daughter, Beverly Goodall; his sister-in-law, Gertrude Honebrink; several nieces and nephews including, Gordon (Sue) Herrmann of Colorado Springs, and Bruce (Penny) Herrmann of Monument; and by special friend, Ralph Roscoe. He was preceded in death by his two brothers, Mervin and Orlind; and his two sisters, Aurelia and Hildegarde.

Safford served in the Marine Corps during World War II. He and Florence were married on July 14, 1945 in Benton Township, Minnesota. They moved to their beloved Colorado in 1953. Safford retired from the Colorado Springs National Bank in 1984, after 31 years there and 8 previous years at a bank in Minnesota. He was a whiz with math and numbers, so banking was a good career choice.

During his career at the bank he was very involved in community service, serving on the boards of Goodwill, the Pikes Peak Y-USO and Cheyenne Village. He served as president of the Centennial Sertoma Club. He also belonged to the Jr. Chamber of Commerce and for many years volunteered at the Jaycee Chuckwagon dinners.

As a young man, he loved playing baseball and was very good at it, playing semi-pro ball in Minnesota. In his later life, he and Florence loved watching the Colorado Rockies. After he retired, he and Florence enjoyed taking RV trips all over the U.S. and Canada.

He had a strong faith and was an active member of First Presbyterian Church, where he was an elder, served on the Board of Trustees, and ushered for over 40 years.

Beverly would like to thank the staff at Morning Star Assisted Living and the staff at Abode Hospice for their loving care.

A memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Church, 219 East Bijou Street, on May 10, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. Private entombment will be at Shrine of Remembrance Mausoleum, Gate of Heaven.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to First Presbyterian Memorial Fund in his name.

