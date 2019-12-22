Sallie M. Humphrey (1935 - 2019)
Service Information
Angelus Chapel Funeral Directors and Cremation Services
1104 South Circle Drive
Colorado Springs, CO
80910
(719)-391-1918
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Angelus Chapel Funeral Directors and Cremation Services
1104 South Circle Drive
Colorado Springs, CO 80910
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church
5484 Alegre Dr.
Fountain, CO
View Map
Obituary
Humphrey
SALLIE M. HUMPHREY
April 20, 1935 December 18, 2019
Sallie M. Humphrey, 84, was born April 20, 1935 in Benton, Louisiana to the union of Marion and Blanche Cook Sr. She transitioned to her heavenly home on December 18, 2019.
She worked many years as a cook and was a faithful member of New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church Mother's Board. Sallie is preceded in death by both parents; her husband James Humphrey; brother, John Cook; and sister, Rosielee Goines.
She leaves to cherish three children, Delphine Williams, Stanley (Dorothy) Williams and Sean (Christine) Humphrey; two sisters, Lessie B. Taylor and Mary Magdalene Taylor; ten grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be on Friday, December 27th, 4pm-6pm at Angelus Chapel Funeral Home, 1104 S. Circle Dr., Colorado Springs, CO 80910. Her homegoing celebration will be Saturday, December 28th at 10:00 am at the New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, 5484 Alegre Dr., Fountain, Colorado 80817. Interment at Evergreen Cemetery. Condolences may be shared with family by visiting www.angelusfuneraldirectors.com.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 22, 2019
