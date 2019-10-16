Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sally Dahlgren Mayo. View Sign Service Information Swan-Law Funeral Directors 501 North Cascade Avenue Colorado Springs , CO 80903 (719)-471-9900 Celebration of Life 5:30 PM - 7:30 PM Swan-Law Funeral Directors 501 North Cascade Avenue Colorado Springs , CO 80903 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Sunrise Methodist Church 2655 Briargate Blvd View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mayo

SALLY DAHLGREN MAYO

September 5, 1937 October 12, 2019

Sally Dahlgren Mayo, 82, passed away peacefully in her sleep Saturday, October 12, 2019, in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

She was born in Louisiana, Missouri, one of four daughters of Frank W. and Vera (Dahlgren) Patton. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Dorothy Ann Williams, son Gary F. Burnett, and her first two husbands.

She is survived by her spouse of 38 years, Kenneth R. Mayo; her children Greg A. Burnett MD (Teresa) of Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, Ann M. Buttermore (Scott) of Black Forest, Colorado, McCabe J. Mayo (JoJo) of Aztec, New Mexico; her sisters Frances B. Chisholm of Craig, Colorado, and Betty K. Dery of Colorado Springs, Colorado; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Sally was raised on a farm in Paynesville, Missouri and played basketball at Clopton High School and at Oklahoma State University. She later transferred to the University of Missouri to earn a degree in home economics. Work took her to Omaha, Nebraska, where she met and married James K. Burnett. They later moved to Colorado Springs in 1972, where she resided the rest of her life.

Sally met her current spouse, Kenneth R. Mayo, while working at the Broadmoor Hotel. She worked for the Broadmoor Hotel for 30 years in various capacities, including as the manager of Ski Broadmoor and as the executive administrative assistant for several senior hotel and El Pomar Foundation executives. Some would still say that Sally unofficially ran the hotel for many years. She was a proud member of the Pioneer Club.

Although an ardent sports fan in general, Sally was always especially fond of women's basketball. She was a devout fan of University of Colorado football and women's basketball. Her other interests included square dancing, where she served as secretary of the Colorado State Square Dance Association. She was also an avid bowler for decades. Sally was inducted into the Colorado Springs Bowling Hall of Fame and served on the Colorado Springs WIBC board. She loved her bowling leagues and tournaments, and she was well known throughout the Colorado bowling community.

Sally had a strong faith and always displayed a deep respect for others. She had a depth of honesty and integrity that she also instilled in those around her. She was deeply loved by her family and friends. She will be greatly missed.

All of Sally's many friends and family are invited to attend both a reception in Colorado Springs celebrating Sally's life at Swan-Law Funeral Home (501 N. Cascade Avenue) on Thursday, October 17th, from 5:30-7:30 PM, and her funeral services at Sunrise Methodist Church (2655 Briargate Blvd) on Friday, October 18th, at 10:00 AM.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to ( ) in Sally's honor.







