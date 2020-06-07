Dennis

SALLY DENNIS

1929 - 2020

Sally was born Selma Annette Watkins to Mr and Mrs L Harlow Watkins in Minneapolis in 1929, the eldest of identical twins. When she was in 4th grade the family moved to a farm near Carlton, MN where she graduated from high school, then attended her parents' alma mater Macalester College in St Paul, but transferred to The University of Minnesota College of Nursing where she met a medical student, Frank Dennis. They were married in 1953, the year before graduation. They graduated together, she an RN and PHN and he an MD.

They worked for 4 years in the USPHS in Zuni and Navajo hospitals where Frank got very general surgical training which proved useful during the 33 years they served in Taiwan as missionaries with TEAM, The Evangelical Alliance Mission. They founded a hospital in Taitung, Taiwan primarily for 6 tribes of aborigines in that under-developed area . Sally's sweet spirit and beautiful smile endeared her to all who knew her. She was called "Tan Mama" and she and Frank became well known from various TV appearances. They were "Poster Kids" for long term marriage and were in the media there often.

Sally is survived by five children, 11 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. After retirement in 1994 she and Frank have been active in visiting Chinese churches in CA, OR, WA, AZ , FL, MN, BC and Boston and Frank preaches in the Colorado Springs Chinese Evangelical Church regularly.

Her heart's desire was that everyone would know and love Jesus as she did and have a happy, united family like ours. She died at home comfortably with family in hospice care after a stroke April 26, 2020 at age 90.







