Bender

SALLY JO BENDER

December 26, 1965 April 15, 2020

Sally, 54, passed away peacefully at her home on April 15th, 2020 from Stage 3 lung cancer.

She was born on 12/26/1965 in Rocky Ford, Co to Fredrick and Lea Ora Bender. She was blessed with 3 sisters and an older brother- Sandra, Tommy, Jane, and Joy.

She was a dedicated service industry worker until she found her calling in long term care. Sally's true passion and love was her job as activities coordinator for Brookdale @ Skyline.

She enjoyed traveling to new places, a good slot machine and a love for God that was unmatched.

Sally was survived by her daughter Stephanie Lea & Nate Carver with the best Grandchildren, Autumn Nicole, Hope Marie and Nathan Wayne, of Pueblo West, Co; Sisters, Jane & Chuck Paolucci of Kansas; and Joy & Kevin Estes of Wiley, Co; Family, Rebekah & Michael Wadsworth - Hunter; Jennifer Witte & (Neil Witte) - Evan & Jaxson; Christopher & Jacqueline Paolucci -Kyler, Owen and Evelyn; Mike Paolucci; The Baker Boys & Swayze Baby; Kris and all the wonderful people at

Sally Jo was proceeded in death by her parents Fredrick Henry Bender and Lea Ora Bender; Siblings, Sandra Lea Baker and Tommy Bender; Brother in Law, Chuck Baker; Nephew, Neil Witte; and Great Niece, Kyndal Baker.

Sally Jo will always be remembered for the love she gave to her family and friends. Her dedication to her residents and smile that shine as bright as the Sun. You will be forever missed. We love you.







