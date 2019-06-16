Gibson
SALLY JO GIBSON
June 8, 2019
Sally Jo Gibson, 84, passed away Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Penrose Main Hospital. Sally was the wife of Frederick S. Gibson. They shared 65 years of marriage together.
Born Sally Jo Levin in Salina Kansas to Frances May and Carl Levin. She married her husband, Fred Gibson on February 14, 1954. From their union were born four boys: Rick (Andrea), Mark, Chris, and Todd (Rhena).
In 1964 Sally and Fred moved to Colorado Springs, where they would live most of their lives. She was a beloved wife, mother, nana, and friend. She worked numerous jobs in her lifetime, but her greatest joy was her family, especially her two grandchildren, Tristan and Skylar.
She is survived by her family, along with her sister Nancy, her brother Chuck, and her dear friend, Bobbie Stribling.
Sally wished to be cremated and a small family gathering celebrating Sally's life will follow.
Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Penrose-St.Francis Health Foundation.
Published in The Gazette on June 16, 2019