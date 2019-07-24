Hall
SAMANTHA O'NEIL HALL
December 6, 1988 July 17, 2019
Ms. Samantha O'Neil Hall of Colorado Springs passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Penrose Hospital.
The remembrance will be held at 10:00 AM Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Dove-Witt Family Mortuary in Fountain, Colorado with Reverend Phil Hollar officiating. Samantha was born on December 6, 1988. She is survived by her mother, Jennifer Hamilton, and her father, David Hamilton of Fountain, CO, and her father, Tony Hall and mother Paula Hall of Roseboro, NC; two siblings, sister Katlyn Hamilton of Colorado Springs, CO and Zachery Hall of Roseboro, NC; fiance, Bryan Brandt of Colorado Springs, CO; nephew, Alejandro Avina of Colorado Springs, CO; granddaughter of the late George Lockamy; granddaughter of Betty Lockamy of Salemburg, NC; granddaughter of the late Patricia Hall; granddaughter of Alton Hall of Roseboro, NC; granddaughter of Betty Fischer of Murphy, NC; granddaughter of Roy and Casey Fischer of Pikeville, TN; five aunts and four uncles.
