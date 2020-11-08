PowellSAMMIE L. POWELLFebruary 23, 1958 October 31, 2020Sammie L. Powell, native of Fountain, CO., age 62 took his journey home October 31, 2020. He was a dedicated Christian and retired from I.B.E.W. & State of Colorado Department of Military Affairs.Preceded by Father Donald Powell & brother Donnie Powell. Survivors include his Mother, Ruth Powell, brother Brett, son Brian, Brenda, & grandson Jovanni Powell.Prayer service will be held at Fairview cemetery Tuesday, November 10th at 10:30 a.m. in Fountain by Dove Witt.To guests that wish to leave condolences to surviving family can be taken to 314 Columbine in Fountain.