Sammie L. Powell
1958 - 2020
Powell
SAMMIE L. POWELL
February 23, 1958 October 31, 2020
Sammie L. Powell, native of Fountain, CO., age 62 took his journey home October 31, 2020. He was a dedicated Christian and retired from I.B.E.W. & State of Colorado Department of Military Affairs.
Preceded by Father Donald Powell & brother Donnie Powell. Survivors include his Mother, Ruth Powell, brother Brett, son Brian, Brenda, & grandson Jovanni Powell.
Prayer service will be held at Fairview cemetery Tuesday, November 10th at 10:30 a.m. in Fountain by Dove Witt.
To guests that wish to leave condolences to surviving family can be taken to 314 Columbine in Fountain.




Published in The Gazette on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Prayer Service
10:30 AM
Fairview cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Dove-Witt Family Mortuary
6630 South US Highway
Fountain, CO 80817
7193904906
