Beach

SAMUEL BEACH

July 23, 1990 - March 3, 2019

Samuel Beach, age 28, left for his final journey home on March 3rd, in Wailuku Hawaii, after courageously battling his addiction for almost four years. Sam was born on July 23rd, 1990 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. After graduating from Cheyenne Mountain High School and Montana State University with a degree in International Business, Sam began his professional career in Charleston, South Carolina with United Cargo Management, an international freight forwarding company. From there, Sam eventually returned to Colorado Springs to work with his father at Cascade Investment Group. His journey continued on to Austin, Texas, then to Kihei, Hawaii on the island of Maui.

During his time with all of us, Sam made an impact on everyone he touched. As his cousin Kendall Kelleher beautifully said, "Sam was truly a light in this world who knew how to make the best of every situation. He lived every day to the fullest and knew how to spread the most positive energy. He was not only an incredible source of support to anyone who was going through difficult times of despair, but also knew how to be the life of the party during the good times. Sam's love of adventure and world travel inspired his cousins and friends to seek out adventure to the farthest corners of the world."

Sam loved his family and held tightly to family traditions, especially during the Christmas Season. Our Sam will be dearly missed every waking moment of every day of our lives. Although Sam was taken from us far too soon, we believe without a doubt, that God's plan for Sam has been fulfilled, and now he is finally at peace in our Savior's loving arms.

Sam leaves behind his father and mother, Ken and Anne Beach, his sister Kate Beach, Grandmother Judy Beach, many aunts and uncles, cousins and his loving dogs- Molly, Henry, Sadie and Eden.

A celebration of Sam's life will be held on the evening of Saturday, March 23rd at 7:00 pm at St. Paul's Church, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial Sunday, March 24th at 7:00 pm at St. Paul's Church.

The family request that in lieu of flowers, that donations in Sam's honor go to the Spring's Rescue Mission located at 5 W. Las Vegas St., Colorado Springs, CO 80903 (719 632-1822).





BeachSAMUEL BEACHJuly 23, 1990 - March 3, 2019Samuel Beach, age 28, left for his final journey home on March 3rd, in Wailuku Hawaii, after courageously battling his addiction for almost four years. Sam was born on July 23rd, 1990 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. After graduating from Cheyenne Mountain High School and Montana State University with a degree in International Business, Sam began his professional career in Charleston, South Carolina with United Cargo Management, an international freight forwarding company. From there, Sam eventually returned to Colorado Springs to work with his father at Cascade Investment Group. His journey continued on to Austin, Texas, then to Kihei, Hawaii on the island of Maui.During his time with all of us, Sam made an impact on everyone he touched. As his cousin Kendall Kelleher beautifully said, "Sam was truly a light in this world who knew how to make the best of every situation. He lived every day to the fullest and knew how to spread the most positive energy. He was not only an incredible source of support to anyone who was going through difficult times of despair, but also knew how to be the life of the party during the good times. Sam's love of adventure and world travel inspired his cousins and friends to seek out adventure to the farthest corners of the world."Sam loved his family and held tightly to family traditions, especially during the Christmas Season. Our Sam will be dearly missed every waking moment of every day of our lives. Although Sam was taken from us far too soon, we believe without a doubt, that God's plan for Sam has been fulfilled, and now he is finally at peace in our Savior's loving arms.Sam leaves behind his father and mother, Ken and Anne Beach, his sister Kate Beach, Grandmother Judy Beach, many aunts and uncles, cousins and his loving dogs- Molly, Henry, Sadie and Eden.A celebration of Sam's life will be held on the evening of Saturday, March 23rd at 7:00 pm at St. Paul's Church, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial Sunday, March 24th at 7:00 pm at St. Paul's Church.The family request that in lieu of flowers, that donations in Sam's honor go to the Spring's Rescue Mission located at 5 W. Las Vegas St., Colorado Springs, CO 80903 (719 632-1822). Published in The Gazette from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

