Dunlap Jr.
SAMUEL DUNLAP JR.
September 8, 1933 April 20, 2019
Samuel Dunlap Jr., 85, loving husband, father, and grandfather, died peacefully and surrounded by his family's love, in his life-long residence of Colorado Springs, Colorado, on April 20, 2019. Sam was born in Colorado Springs on September 8, 1933, to Sam Dunlap Sr. and Beatrice Harrell Dunlap. Sam was a graduate of Colorado Springs High School in 1951. On April 24, 1955, he married Norma Seymour in Colorado Springs where they raised two sons.
Sam is preceded in death by his parents, Sam and Beatrice Dunlap, and his sisters, Willa Maude Miller, Rhoda Moon, and Rosalie Morse. He is survived by his wife of sixty-four years, Norma Dunlap; his sons, Samuel Michael Dunlap (Martha), and Darren Keith Dunlap; his three grandchildren, Chloe (Jason) Gardner, Mara Dunlap, and Dominique Dunlap; and three great grand-children, Jaidyn Stewart-Dunlap, Rabecca Stewart-Dunlap, and Kash Gardner. He is also survived by Royce Perkins, Sarah Spangler, Sam (Lori) Spangler, and Jamie Pollock.
A formal viewing is scheduled for Friday, April 26 from 4pm-8pm at Angelus Funeral Home; 1104 S. Circle. All are welcome to attend and Celebrate the Life of Sam at Relevant Word Ministries, on S. Institute St. on Saturday April, 27 at 10 o'clock in the morning. Reverend Promise Lee will officiate. Burial will take place at Evergreen Cemetery following the service, and a reception will take place afterwards. Condolences may be share with the family by visiting www.angelusfuneraldirectors.com.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 24, 2019