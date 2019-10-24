Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Samuel Lewis Cole. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Cole

SAMUEL "SAM" LEWIS COLE

March 9, 1967 October 13, 2019

Sam passed away peacefully after a long courageous battle with cancer. In his final days he was surrounded by family and friends. Born in Paducah, Kentucky, Sam moved to different locations as his late father, Sammy Lee Cole, was a career military man. Sam attended the University of North Carolina and after graduation, served his country in the United States Air Force. After his military service, Sam was employed by various Military Defense Contractors. Throughout his career he continued to move around the United States. Sam moved back to Colorado Springs in 2010 and ended his long and successful career with Aleut Management Services. Sam loved vacationing in Hawaii, listening to music, especially Motown. He was a big fan of Star Trek, The Andy Griffin Show, Perry Mason, and spent his final days enjoying some of his favorite episodes. Even though not a country music fan, one of his favorite songs was Clint Black's State of Mind..."Ain't it funny how a melody can bring back a memory, Take you to another place in time, Completely change your state of mind, Walkin' down a lonely highway not feelin' alone"...rest in peace Sam.

We'll miss you dearly.

In lieu of sending flowers, Mr. Cole's wish was that donations be made to Pikes Peak Hospice and Palliative Care





ColeSAMUEL "SAM" LEWIS COLEMarch 9, 1967 October 13, 2019Sam passed away peacefully after a long courageous battle with cancer. In his final days he was surrounded by family and friends. Born in Paducah, Kentucky, Sam moved to different locations as his late father, Sammy Lee Cole, was a career military man. Sam attended the University of North Carolina and after graduation, served his country in the United States Air Force. After his military service, Sam was employed by various Military Defense Contractors. Throughout his career he continued to move around the United States. Sam moved back to Colorado Springs in 2010 and ended his long and successful career with Aleut Management Services. Sam loved vacationing in Hawaii, listening to music, especially Motown. He was a big fan of Star Trek, The Andy Griffin Show, Perry Mason, and spent his final days enjoying some of his favorite episodes. Even though not a country music fan, one of his favorite songs was Clint Black's State of Mind..."Ain't it funny how a melody can bring back a memory, Take you to another place in time, Completely change your state of mind, Walkin' down a lonely highway not feelin' alone"...rest in peace Sam.We'll miss you dearly.In lieu of sending flowers, Mr. Cole's wish was that donations be made to Pikes Peak Hospice and Palliative Care Published in The Gazette on Oct. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close