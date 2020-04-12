Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Samuel Philbrick Kelley Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SAMUEL PHILBRICK KELLEY JR.

November 8, 1937 April 2, 2020

Samuel Philbrick Kelley, Jr., 85, beloved husband of Barbara S. Kelley, died Thursday, April 2, 2020 from complications resulting from the Coronavirus. Born in the Philippines, and raised on

Sam earned his BS from West Point in 1960 where he made many long-life friends and discovered a love of music. After graduation, he married his sweetheart Barb and served his country as a telecommunications engineer in the U. S. Army Signal Corps. During his military career, Sam was stationed in France, Germany, Georgia, New Jersey, Maryland, Hawaii and Colorado. In 1968 and 1969, Sam served his country in Vietnam. After returning to the states, Sam received his master's degree in telecommunications engineering from the University of Colorado Boulder.

Sam retired from the military in 1980 in Colorado Springs. After job opportunities took him to Texas, Pennsylvania and Virginia, Sam and Barbara moved to Monument and started a videography business called A Pinetree Video. As a videographer, Sam was privileged to record the weddings of hundreds of Colorado couples throughout the years.

In his retirement, Sam enjoyed visiting historical sites, national parks, and presidential museums, as well as attending his granddaughters' sporting and school events. He would travel several times a year to visit with friends and family in Utah, Texas and when possible, New England. Sam loved cuisines from around the world, New England lobster and clam chowder, in particular, wine, music and reading. Sam was a loving father, husband, brother, and friend. He had an irrepressible sense of humor and warmth and enjoyed telling jokes, stories, and pulling the occasional prank. From his upbringing and his military background, he was hardworking, and exemplified courage and integrity in all things he did.

In addition to Barb, his wife of 58 years, Sam is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Kevin H. Kelley and Patty H. Kelley of Denver, his daughter Heather M. Kelley, of Manhattan Beach, California, his sister Susan Millis of East Greenwich, RI, his brother David Kelley of Southington, Connecticut, his brother-in-law, Ralph Santoro of Salt Lake City, Utah, his granddaughters, Samantha Marie Kelley and Darby Hill Kelley of Denver and numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

Sam will be interred at Fort Logan, and a memorial service will be held later this year when people can safely gather again. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Sam's memory to the Disabled American Veterans Charity.





