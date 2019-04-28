Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sandra Ann Bowman-Chapman. View Sign Service Information Service 1:00 PM Cripple Creek Elks Lodge Send Flowers Obituary

Bowman-Chapman

SANDRA ANN

BOWMAN-CHAPMAN

December 14, 1966 April 10th 2019

Sandra passed at 52 years of age at her home in Cripple Creek, CO on Wednesday April 10th 2019.

After a long fight with Cancer, she was finally called home to be at peace.

Sandra was born in Colorado Springs, CO on December 14th 1966 to Fern Gray and John Bowman. She was the second of 3 children, Older Brother Todd Bowman, and later, younger sister Brenda Bowman (Hawkins). Sandra graduated from Cripple Creek Victor High school and remained in Cripple Creek for most of her life. She worked as an administrative assistant for the High School for many years, where she cared for and effected the lives of countless kids. Sandra also served on the Cripple Creek City Council for 2 terms. After leaving the school she was the Co-Founder of Marigold Valley Hops with Husband Jim Chapman, as well as Co-Owner of the Coffee Barn, which served as a community hub for many people. Sandra was actively involved in many facets of this small community and her absence will be felt by many.

She is survived in life by Husband, Jim Chapman, Kids, Steven DiCamillo, wife Cede DiCamillo, and Mike DiCamillo, Grand Children TJ Sexton, and Blake DiCamillo, Brother Todd Bowman, Sister Brenda Hawkins, Several Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, and other people that considered her to be family.

Services will be held Saturday May 4th at 1:00 PM at the Cripple Creek





Elks Lodge . The Celebration of Life will be "Pot Luck", Please contact the local Elks club if you wish to bring anything or Steve DiCamillo at 719-660-2896. Sandra requested in lieu of flowers that donations be made to the Triple Negative Breast Cancer Foundation. Donations can be made online at https://www.tnbcfoundation.org/support-us or by phone at 646-942-0242. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 28, 2019

