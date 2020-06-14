Sandra Faye Mosley
1941 - 2020
Mosley
SANDRA FAYE MOSLEY
April 03, 1941
June 7, 2020
Sandra Faye Mosley, age 79, a longtime resident of Colorado Springs, passed away peacefully at the Pikes Peak Care Center on June 7, 2020.
She was a loving daughter, mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to many. She had a long career in IT/Electronics, she worked and retired from Digital Corporation.
Sandra Faye Mosley was born on April 03, 1941 in Chattanooga, Tennessee to the late Ethel Mae Adams and Fred L.A. Adams.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sister and 2 grandchildren.
She is survived by her four daughters: Tina Matthews, Bennie Walker, Angelique Hill and Jerri Carpenter. Ms. Mosley has 10 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, 1 brother and 3 sisters. Memorial service is planned for 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Advantage Chapel of Memories. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, attendance will be limited.




Published in The Gazette on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Chapel of Memories
829 South Hancock
Colorado Springs, CO 80903
7193924432
