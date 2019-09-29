Murphy (Sandy)
SANDRA JEAN MURPHY
(SANDY)
September 20, 2019
Sandra Jean Murphy, "Sandy", age 77, died September 20, 2019 in Loveland.
Sandy was born in Pueblo, CO to Robert and Roberta Bennett. She spent her childhood in Pueblo and graduated from Centennial High School. She then moved to Colorado Springs where she married C.J. "Swede" Murphy on August 18, 1962. The two made a home there for most of their lives together, moving to Loveland in 2018.
For a time, Sandy worked as a receptionist for the Pueblo Chamber of Commerce and later as a secretary at Farmers Insurance. She then turned to being a homemaker, and mother to her two daughters. Sandy also coached tennis for many years at Cheyenne Mountain High School and she and Swede were long-time members of the Country Club of Colorado.
Sandy is survived by two daughters, Staci (Chris) Miller of Fort Collins and Melissa Murphy of Denver; and two grandsons, Adam and Ryan Miller. She was preceded in death earlier this year by her husband, C.J. "Swede" Murphy. They are now reunited and playing tennis again ... the score is love-love.
In lieu of flowers, her family requests donations be made to the Colorado Youth Tennis Foundation, 3300 East Bayaud Ave., Suite 201, Denver, CO 80209 or the Gary Sinise Foundation (www.garysinisefoundation.org), PO Box 368, Woodland Hills, CA 91365. Please visit www.goesfuneralcare.com to see Sandy's online obituary and share condolences and memories.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 29, 2019