1/
Sandra June Kelly
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sandra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kelly
SANDRA JUNE KELLY
1945 - October 8, 2020
Sandra June Kelly passed away peacefully at home on October 8th 2020. Sandra was 74. Sandra was a loving and devoted wife, mother, sister and grandmother. Sandra served her country in the United States Air Force. She retired from civil service after working at both the Air Force Academy Cadet and Community Center Libraries.
Sandra was preceded in death by parents Francis (Fritz) and June Hendrickson and brother Walter. Sandra leaves behind family members Matthew, sons Douglas, Scott, and Jeffrey; sister Carol; nieces Carrie, Kelly and nephew Robert; grandchildren Madison, Riley, Aaron and Brian. Sandra is and will continue to be missed by her family and friends.
Private services are scheduled for October 20th at Pikes Peak National Cemetery. May she rest in peace and Gods glory.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved