Kelly

SANDRA JUNE KELLY

1945 - October 8, 2020

Sandra June Kelly passed away peacefully at home on October 8th 2020. Sandra was 74. Sandra was a loving and devoted wife, mother, sister and grandmother. Sandra served her country in the United States Air Force. She retired from civil service after working at both the Air Force Academy Cadet and Community Center Libraries.

Sandra was preceded in death by parents Francis (Fritz) and June Hendrickson and brother Walter. Sandra leaves behind family members Matthew, sons Douglas, Scott, and Jeffrey; sister Carol; nieces Carrie, Kelly and nephew Robert; grandchildren Madison, Riley, Aaron and Brian. Sandra is and will continue to be missed by her family and friends.

Private services are scheduled for October 20th at Pikes Peak National Cemetery. May she rest in peace and Gods glory.







