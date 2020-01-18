Kelly
SANDRA L (RUNSER) KELLY
1944 - Nov 21, 2019
Sandra L (Runser) Kelly, age 74, passed away on Nov 21, 2019 in Colorado Springs. She is survived by daughter, Brenda Kelly, two sons, Brian Kelly, and John Kelly and his wife Cindy, 2 grandchildren, Destiny Kelly and Ryan Kelly, 4 sisters, Denice Jutras, Audrey Rivais, Diana Pelchat and her husband, Herve, and Cheryl Damon, 21 nieces and nephews, 26 great nieces and nephews, and 9 great-great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by both parents, Clarence and Lyli Runser, one brother, Bernard Runser, 5 sisters, Claire Runser, Kay Runser, Jeanne Pease, June Jacobs, and Linda LeClair, and 2 nieces. In lieu of flowers, the family would like Memorial Funds to be directed to Pikes Peak Hospice located at 2550 Tenderfoot Hill St, Colorado Springs, CO 80906. http://www.pikespeakhospice.org/
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 18, 2020