Badger
SANDRA LEE BADGER
January 20, 1963 January 16, 2020
Sandy was a wonderful mother, friend and talented seamstress.
She had two daughters Michelle (Kevin) Anderson and Rachael (Rutger) Fernandez.
She enjoyed spending her time outdoors and with those she loved. Those who knew her loved her big heart, ingenuity and wisdom. They will never forget how much she loved to make personalized gifts, help people and make them feel loved. She will be remembered for her kindness, thoughtfulness and big heart.
She will be deeply missed.
She is also survived by her mother, Mary Housenga, two grand dogs, Tank and Coco, brothers, sisters, a number of cousins, nieces, and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Bernard Housenga and the love of her life, Jay Domingues
Online condolences can be left at tsfs.co
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 27, 2020