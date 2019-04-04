Obituary Guest Book View Sign

SANDRA "SANDY" LYN (FRY) GOULD

November 3rd, 1947

March 28th, 2019

Sandra was a resident of Monument and formerly of La Mirada, CA. Sandy had a passion for sewing, crafting and hosting her family and friends. She loved the outdoors, traveling, and being in the water. She is survived by her husband Robert Gould; her children Heidi Allen and Staci Calderon; her two sons-in-law Patrick Allen and Robert Calderon III; her grandchildren Kate, Ryan and Erin Allen and Alison and Brandon Calderon. She was preceded in death by her parents H.Marilyn (Ball) and Robert Fry and her brother Rick Fry. A Celebration of Life will be held on April 6th at 2pm at the Crossroads Chapel, Colorado Springs.





Published in The Gazette on Apr. 4, 2019

