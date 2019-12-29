Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sanford Sylvester Orr Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Orr, Jr

SANFORD SYLVESTER ORR, JR

August 3, 1937

December 22, 2019

Our beloved Sam passed away at Penrose Hospital in Colorado Springs, CO after an extended fight against cancer. Preceded in passing by his father, Sanford S. Orr, Sr. and his mother, Bernice. Survived by his wife of 38 years, Glorine, 5 children, 6 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren.

Sam was an avid train enthusiast from earliest childhood and spent many hours observing them as they passed by his home in Oshkosh, WI. He loved his family unconditionally. He loved traveling and taking his family on vacation as much as possible. He passed his love of traveling on to his children. Sam also had a great love for teaching and taught in District 11 for over 30 years, most of which were spent at Emerson Junior High School. He was an expert on the Civil War, which was a passion he passed on to his students by taking them on excursions all over the United States and Europe. After retirement, Sam loved volunteering for Penrose Hospital and Silver Key as a driver. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus. Sam loved people and you knew he was around because of the jovial atmosphere he brought with him everywhere he went. He is already greatly missed.

A celebration of life will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on January 3, 2020 at 10:00 am. With a reception to follow immediately after Mass. A private interment will be witnessed by immediate family.







