DuranSANTANA "TANNY" DURANNovember 27, 1932 May 13, 2020Santana Duran, 87, of Colorado Springs, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. She was born to the late Ezekiel and Rosario Trujillo, November 27, 1932 in Torres, Colorado. She was married to the love of her life, Elipio (Ed) Duran for 59 years, whom she has joined in Heaven.Tanny was a homemaker and Army Officer's wife. She traveled all over with her husband and children. Posts included Mainz and Stuttgart, Germany, Naples, Italy and Caracas, Venezuela. Tanny was a devout Catholic and practiced her faith weekly (at St. Joseph's Church). She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She loved to bowl and play bingo. God and family were the two most important things in Tanny's life.Tanny is survived by her loving children Judith (aka Duran-Wing), Patrick (Diana), Tammera and Rebecca along with six grandchildren Robert, Tanny Ann, Barret (Amanda), Hadley (Beth), Caleigh (Grant) and Tara (Joe) and five great grandchildren Anthony, Emma, Ryn Santana, Corbyn Jae and Avery Grace.She is also survived by brothers Max Trujillo and Zeke (Mary) Trujillo and sister Rosalie (John) Lujan along with numerous cousins, nephews and nieces. She was preceded in passing by her brother, Jerry Trujillo and sisters, Christella Lovato and Marcella Jackson.A Visitation will be held Thursday, May 21, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. with a Rosary at 6:00 p.m. at Swan Law Funeral Home, 501 N. Cascade Ave, Colorado Springs. A Funeral Mass will be held Friday, May 22, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 1830 South Corona Avenue, Colorado Springs, with Burial Services to follow at Evergreen Cemetery, 1005 Hancock Expressway, Colorado Springs. Please wear a mask as Social Distancing will be in place.