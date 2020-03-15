Clapper

SARAH (EDMUNDS) (ASHBY) CLAPPER

29 May 1932

5 March 2020

Sally, age 87, a 50 year resident of Colorado Springs and long time member of the First Congregational Church, died from her third bout with cancer 5 March 2020 at home surrounded by family. Sally was born 29 May 1932 in Albany, NY to Seward and Jane (Priest) Clapper. Sally grew up in Rensselaer County, NY graduating from Columbia High School in 1950. Sally was predeceased by her second husband Col. James Edmunds of Colorado Springs. She is survived by her first and third husband Maj. Peter Ashby, daughters Brenda Ashby (Stephen Lente) of Colorado Springs, Cynthia Murphy (Donn) of Xcalak, Mexico and Pamela Franklin (Terry) of Parker, CO, grand-daughter Kelly Lesyinski (Tyler), great-grandsons Noah and Gavin Lesyinski all of Parker, CO. Sally was born to be a mother and worked hard to provide a sparkling home and was an enthusiastic gardener and Army wife at Fort Benning, GA, Fort Bragg, NC, Fort Monroe, VA, Honolulu, Albuquerque, Queens, NY and Tokyo, Japan. Sally will be missed by all who knew her. Our thanks to Pikes Peak Hospice for their invaluable support.





