Sarah Grace Rogerson
1986 - 2020
Rogerson
SARAH GRACE ROGERSON
January 31, 1986 July 31, 2020
Sarah Grace Rogerson (34), passed on July 31, 2020 after a life-long struggle with a congenital neurological condition. Despite physical challenges, her shining spirit shone through in all she did.
Sarah had the poise, grace and style of a model. Her inquisitive mind took her from Her friends and family will remember her easy smile, sense of humor, caring nature, and stubbornness, living life on her own terms.
Sarah is survived by her parents, Michael and Lynda Rogerson, her sisters Katelyn (Jonathan) White, and Laura Everett (Brad Janke). A memorial service will be scheduled after the pandemic.
We treasure the memory of Sarah. We are forever thankful she was part of our lives. As a friend said, Sarah will be a formidable guardian angel.
Be of good courage, and He shall strengthen your heart, all you that hope in the Lord. Psalm 31:24



Published in The Gazette on Aug. 29, 2020.
