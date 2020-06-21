Sarah H. Hogan
1939 - 2020
Hogan
July 15, 1939
June 2, 2020
Miss Hogan was born July 15, 1939 in Detroit, Michigan to Alexa M. and Thomas E. Hogan who are deceased. She died June 2, 2020. She attended schools in the Detroit area and graduated from Birmingham High School. After graduation she earned a Bachelor's Degree and teaching certification from the University of Michigan. She was always a devoted fan of the Michigan football team. Her Master's Degree was from Colorado College and her Administrative Certification was from the University of Denver.
After teaching school in Illinois, Germany, England and Puerto Rico, she came to Colorado Springs in 1968. She taught school and was a principal in District 11 and was the Head of School at St. Stephen's Episcopal Day School. She interrupted her educational career to work with The Denver Dry Goods department store where she was engaged in human resources, merchandising and the store management.
A long time Episcopalian, she was a member of Chapel of Our Saviour.
She is survived by her brother Thomas F. Hogan of St. Petersburg, Florida and her goddaughters Megan Kivisto and Peri Griffith.
She loved her family, children, her friends and the little animals that came into her life from time to time.
Memorial donations may be made to Chapel of Our Saviour, 8 4th Street, Colorado Springs, CO 80906 or the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region, 610 Abbott Lane, Colorado Springs, CO 80905.
Memorial service to be announced.




Published in The Gazette on Jun. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Swan-Law Funeral Directors
501 North Cascade Avenue
Colorado Springs, CO 80903
7194719900
