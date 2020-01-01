Ogden
SARAH J OGDEN
Nov 19, 1928-Dec 20, 2019
Sarah Ogden, 91, was born in Huntington Beach, CA, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, in C/S.
Sarah loved music, sang in her church choir, the Wm Hall Chorale, formed a women's quartet, The Lyrics, arranged all the music and directed two choirs. She built an incredible cluster of friendships with whom she corresponded and socialized and prayed and supported and mentored.
Sarah is preceded by her husband of 67 years, Kenneth. She is survived by two sons, two grandchildren, two great-grand children, and by many friends whom she has loved, and been loved by, for several years.
Memorial services will be Thurs, Jan 9, 2020 at 1PM at First Pres. Donations may be sent to The Servant Singers, First Presbyterian Church C/S.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 1, 2020