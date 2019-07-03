Wilson
SARAH L. WILSON
June 14, 1978
March 31, 2019
Sarah L. Wilson, born on June 14th, 1978 in Seattle Washington, passed away on March 31st, 2019.
Whether Sarah was hiking, driving or riding her quad, she loved being outdoors and exploring.
Her love for the outdoors and motorsports began as a child, when she rode through sand dunes in the Pacific Northwest with her family. As an adult, Sarah loved taking trips with her boyfriend of nine years, Kevin McGee, to go riding through the mountains. She was especially fond of Rainbow Falls.
Sarah was passionate about the earth, and health and environmental studies, which she studied at UCCS. She also had a love for baking and enjoyed making treats for Kevin and her friends.
Sarah was a caring, compassionate and generous woman with a great sense of humor. She persevered through hard times and always looked out for others.
She is survived by her boyfriend, Kevin McGee, and their beloved tuxedo cat, Jeffrey, her cousins, Tammy Vincent and Angela Bowman and her brother in Washington.
We will never forget you, Sarah!
Published in The Gazette on July 3, 2019