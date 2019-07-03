Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sarah L. Wilson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Wilson

SARAH L. WILSON

June 14, 1978

March 31, 2019

Sarah L. Wilson, born on June 14th, 1978 in Seattle Washington, passed away on March 31st, 2019.

Whether Sarah was hiking, driving or riding her quad, she loved being outdoors and exploring.

Her love for the outdoors and motorsports began as a child, when she rode through sand dunes in the Pacific Northwest with her family. As an adult, Sarah loved taking trips with her boyfriend of nine years, Kevin McGee, to go riding through the mountains. She was especially fond of Rainbow Falls.

Sarah was passionate about the earth, and health and environmental studies, which she studied at UCCS. She also had a love for baking and enjoyed making treats for Kevin and her friends.

Sarah was a caring, compassionate and generous woman with a great sense of humor. She persevered through hard times and always looked out for others.

She is survived by her boyfriend, Kevin McGee, and their beloved tuxedo cat, Jeffrey, her cousins, Tammy Vincent and Angela Bowman and her brother in Washington.

We will never forget you, Sarah!





