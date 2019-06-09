Robinson
SARAH ROBINSON
November 25, 1978
June 1, 2019
Sarah Robinson, 40, of Fountain, passed away on June 1, 2019. She was born on November 25, 1978 to Cheryl (Knapp) Kurcz of Carson City, Nevada and the late Kenneth B. Norman.
She is survived by her husband, Jerome Robinson; her daughters, Lyric and Kali Robinson; her sisters, Ashley Nichols of Cascade, Kiayah Rodriguez of Colorado Springs, and Clea Stice currently stationed at Camp Humphreys in South Korea; and her brother, Trevor Stice of Manitou Springs. Sarah is also survived by many friends and family who loved her very much.
Sarah was a kind and loving person who had a huge heart and would do anything for anyone. She will always be remembered through her daughters, and by her kind spirit and her smile. May she rest peacefully in Heaven. Goodbye Sarah, until we meet again.
Published in The Gazette on June 9, 2019