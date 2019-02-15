Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sarah Z. Hill. View Sign

Hill

SARAH Z. HILL

February 15, 1936 February 9, 2019

Sarah Z. Hill passed away on February 9, 2019 in her home at the age of 82. Sarah was born on February 15, 1936 to Ben and Christine Archuleta Zamora.

She is survived by her husband Ralph.

Visitation will be held on Sunday February 17th, from 4-6 pm at Evergreen Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 am on Monday, February18th at Pikes Peak Christian Church.







