Hill
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sarah Z. Hill.
SARAH Z. HILL
February 15, 1936 February 9, 2019
Sarah Z. Hill passed away on February 9, 2019 in her home at the age of 82. Sarah was born on February 15, 1936 to Ben and Christine Archuleta Zamora.
She is survived by her husband Ralph.
Visitation will be held on Sunday February 17th, from 4-6 pm at Evergreen Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 am on Monday, February18th at Pikes Peak Christian Church.
Evergreen Funeral Home
1830 East Fountain Blvd.
Colorado Springs, CO 80910
(719) 475-8303
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 15, 2019