Sarajane Winchester
1961 - 2020
Winchester
SARAJANE WINCHESTER
October 9, 1961 May 1, 2020
Sarajane Winchester died unexpectedly after a brief illness on May 1. Sarajane Pelelo was born on October 9, 1961. Raised in Merrill, IA, she graduated from LeMars Community High School in 1980, then attended Drake University in Des Moines, IA. She served her country in the Air Force, which brought her to Colorado Springs, the city she came to call home. She married Ken Winchester in 1986; they divorced in 1992. Following her military career, she worked as a software engineer for several defense contractors, most recently Northrup Grumman. She was a dedicated worker with a reputation for having a hard time taking time off from her job. Sarajane was imaginative with an excellent eye for decorating. She participated in the theater programs during her high school and college years. Her talents there were developed by telling her siblings vivid original stories and inventing games for them to play. While a young girl, she enjoyed riding the horses owned by her family. Sarajane was a long time Colorado Rockies fan, willing to take time off work in this instance to watch them play in Denver, and traveling to Arizona several times for spring training.
Sarajane was preceded in death by her parents, Alex and Lila Pelelo, a sister, Margaret Ottinger, and her former husband, Ken Winchester. She is survived by five siblings: Mary Laroco, Mike Pelelo (Diann), Steve Pelelo (Jonnie Moon), Cathi Pelelo (Lyndon Ray), Bob Pelelo (Ann); twelve nieces and nephews, and eleven great-nieces and -nephews. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a memorial will be held at a future date. For those wishing to honor Sarajane's life and memory, please donate to your favorite charity in her name.




Published in The Gazette on May 24, 2020.
