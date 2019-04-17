McCann
SCOTT ALLEN MCCANN
June 26, 1988
April 10, 2019
Scott McCann had a smile that warmed everyone's heart, he made everyone feel welcome in his life and will be missed dearly.
Scott McCann loved his girls with all his heart and soul. All our love and support goes out to his daughters Ivy and Violet McCann. Scott also is survived by his mother and father Diane Clarice and James William McCann, along with his sister Jannean Nilson and two brothers Nicholas and Daniel McCann. Additionally, his nephews Lance and Nathan Nilson and Lochlann McCann survive Scott, as well as a large extended family. You are not gone as you are in our hearts forever.
Services will be at "The Chapel of Memories. 829 S Hancock Ave Colorado Springs at 1pm April 20th
Chapel of Memories
829 South Hancock
Colorado Springs, CO 80903
(719) 392-4432
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 17, 2019