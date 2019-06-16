Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Scott H. Switzer. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Switzer

SCOTT H. SWITZER

June 1, 2019

Scott Switzer, 57, was an Instructor and Senior Instructional Designer at the University of Colorado, Colorado Springs. Scott was born in Findlay, Ohio, graduated from Findlay High School, and earned his Bachelor's Degree in Communications from Ohio University. After moving to Colorado, Scott earned his Master's Degree in Instructional Technology at UCCS. His research and innovation in Instructional Design was ongoing.

Scott loved music, sports, family and friends and was a brilliant scholar and teacher. He was a technology aficionado and guru, and is remembered far and wide for his patience, kindness, generosity and quick sense of humor. Scott left a lasting impression on everyone he met and his memory will live on through these people.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Phantom Canyon from 1-3PM.





