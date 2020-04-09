Schroeder
SEAN ALLEN SCHROEDER
May 6th, 1994
April 5th, 2020
On April 5th, 2020 Sean Allen Schroder-loving son, brother and father was called home at the age of 25. Sean was born May 6th, 1994 in Denver, CO. Sean is survived by his parents Jeff and Melissa Schroeder, brothers Chanse and Skyeler and sisters Nichole, Stephanie, Emily, Jessica, Katie and Saraphina. Sean is also survived by Katie Blosmo and their two sons Logan and Landon including a large extended family.
Published in The Gazette from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020