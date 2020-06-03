Heard

SEAN GREGORY HEARD

June 7, 1969

May 24, 2020

Sean Gregory Heard was born in Colorado Springs on June 7, 1969 and passed away suddenly on May 24, 2020. Sean was one of the kindest and most compassionate people. He lived life to the fullest; his friends and family meant the world to him. His annual Bro-Am golf and poker weekends were legendary! He loved the outdoors and had just started to fly fish, which he truly enjoyed. One of his absolute joys was live music and he was an avid concert goer and music collector. Sean earned a bachelor's degree in hospitality management from Lynn University in Boca Raton, FL and worked in Telluride, CO, Kansas City, MO, Santa Barbara, CA, but relocated back to Colorado Springs to be with family.

Friends have recently shared the following, "if there were more people like Sean, this world would be a better, happier place." And, "Sean was like a Big Brother to me, but better because he was a great friend that I never had to fight with. Sean taught me how to get out of the box I was living in and to look at life in a different perspective. He always had a way to find beauty, art, POETRY and fun when it wasn't always present. Sean could find a glimmer of sunshine on the darkest days. He was always there to support anyone in times of need. He is the first person to offer to help with work or service to the community, or charity for the greater good. He cared deeply about EVERYONE in his life, and that's a lot of love in one's heart considering how many people Sean knew. He wasn't very good at golf, but he was the greatest golfer I've ever known. Sean looked at every golf game like an opportunity to do better. He persevered through the down side of golf with a smile and a willingness to play the next day. He got much better because he never gave up and because he found the beauty in life. Sean showed me it's not how well you play, it's how well you treat others, and Sean was a master at that."

Sean is survived by his mother, Louella Jones, sister Michelle Heard (Steve) Lewis, niece Lauren Price Salz and his longtime companion Pam Dowdell. Sean was predeceased by his sister, Karla Marie Heard Price, his father, John W. Heard and his step-father, William B. Jones.

A memorial is planned for June 2021. Sean, you will be greatly missed, but we know you are at peace and did not suffer.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store