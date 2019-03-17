Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sena Keleher. View Sign

Keleher

SENA KELEHER

June 15, 1919 March 13, 2019

Born in Rowan, Iowa June 15, 1919 to Jens and Margaret Kjar. She is predeceased by her husband, John; her parents; step-father, Alt Hackley; brothers and sisters, Nels (Lois) Kjar, Elsie (Kermit) Schlei, Ann (Chuck) Parsons and Paul Kjar. Sena is survived by her daughter, Nancy Hanushek; grandchildren, Eric Hanushek, Jr. and Megan (Joan Schockow) Hanushek; sister-in-law, Elaine Kjar; many wonderful nieces and nephews; adopted family, Cheryl, Alonzo, Rheanna and Melissa Mestas and special friend, Nancy McGuire.

Sena attended school in Rowan and graduated from Rowan High School. She then attended Waldorf College. After college, she taught in one room schools near Rowan. During WWII, she worked at the Rock Island Arsenal. She married her lifelong friend, John, in 1943. Their daughter was born in 1945. After the war, they moved to Chicago. Sena worked in the newborn nursery at Memorial Hospital in Berwyn, IL. She and John had a wonderful 70 year marriage. They shared a love of their families, sports, animals and their many friends. In 2011, they moved from Colorado Springs, their home of fifty years, to Pittsford to live with their daughter.

The family wishes to thank all who loved and cared for Sena.

Interment at White Haven Memorial Park, Pittsford, NY. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Humane Society at Lollypop Farm 99 Victor Road, Fairport, NY, 14450. To share a memory of Sena or send a condolence to the family visit





KeleherSENA KELEHERJune 15, 1919 March 13, 2019Born in Rowan, Iowa June 15, 1919 to Jens and Margaret Kjar. She is predeceased by her husband, John; her parents; step-father, Alt Hackley; brothers and sisters, Nels (Lois) Kjar, Elsie (Kermit) Schlei, Ann (Chuck) Parsons and Paul Kjar. Sena is survived by her daughter, Nancy Hanushek; grandchildren, Eric Hanushek, Jr. and Megan (Joan Schockow) Hanushek; sister-in-law, Elaine Kjar; many wonderful nieces and nephews; adopted family, Cheryl, Alonzo, Rheanna and Melissa Mestas and special friend, Nancy McGuire.Sena attended school in Rowan and graduated from Rowan High School. She then attended Waldorf College. After college, she taught in one room schools near Rowan. During WWII, she worked at the Rock Island Arsenal. She married her lifelong friend, John, in 1943. Their daughter was born in 1945. After the war, they moved to Chicago. Sena worked in the newborn nursery at Memorial Hospital in Berwyn, IL. She and John had a wonderful 70 year marriage. They shared a love of their families, sports, animals and their many friends. In 2011, they moved from Colorado Springs, their home of fifty years, to Pittsford to live with their daughter.The family wishes to thank all who loved and cared for Sena.Interment at White Haven Memorial Park, Pittsford, NY. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Humane Society at Lollypop Farm 99 Victor Road, Fairport, NY, 14450. To share a memory of Sena or send a condolence to the family visit www.anthonychapels.com Funeral Home Anthony Funeral & Cremation Chapels

2305 Monroe Avenue

Rochester , NY 14618

585-244-0770 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Gazette on Mar. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close