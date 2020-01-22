Senovio Joseph Medina

Guest Book
  • "3And I heard a loud voice from the throne saying: Behold,..."
    - Brandi Medina
  • "I have no positive affirmation on life, or words of a tough..."
    - Joseph Medina
Service Information
Service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
1:00 PM
Obituary
Medina
Senovio was proceeded in death by his great-grandparents, Augusta and Ray Trujillo, and Hube and Orbelia Medina.
September 26, 2000 January 11, 2020
SENOVIO JOSEPH MEDINA
Senovio Joseph Medina was born on September 26th, in the year 2000 and passed away on Saturday, January 11th, 2020 at the age of 19.
Senovio was survived by his Mother, Christina Marie Medina along with his little brother Angelo Medina, as well as one Uncle, Joseph Matthew Medina, Grandparents Elveria and Joe (Leo) Medina all of Colorado Springs. Along with many Great-Aunts, Great Uncles, and many cousins.
Senovio was a lifelong resident of Colorado Springs. He Graduated from Goal Academy. And he worked as a Pizzaiolo (Pizza maker) at Dominos.
Senovio will fondly be remembered for his infectious smile, warm hugs, and firm handshake. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, acquaintances and by all who knew and loved him.
We await the day when our loving Creator will call your name and you will awaken in a wonderful new world.
Rev. 21:3,4. We love you Senovio!
Services: Swan Law Funeral Home, Friday January 24th, 2020 @1:00 p.m.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 22, 2020
Funeral Home Details
funeral home direction icon