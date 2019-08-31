Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Seth Laabs. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Laabs

SETH LAABS

August 19, 2019

Seth Laabs, 18, beloved son of Barri and Kevin Laabs passed away on August 19th at Penrose Hospital from injuries sustained in a car accident on August 11th.

As in life, Seth was surrounded by his large loving family and numerous dear friends. He loved his music, his dogs, video games, golf, hiking and watching his Broncos. He especially enjoyed time spent with friends and family.

He attended Audubon Elementary, Charles M. Russell Middle School, William J. Palmer High School, and Digital High School.

We will be celebrating his life in the Bronco colors of orange and blue on September 14th at 11am, at Grace Lutheran Church located at 1128 East Boulder Street, Colorado Springs.





