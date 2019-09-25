Fabrizius
SETSUKO M. FABRIZIUS
March 2, 1932 September 12, 2019
In Loving memory of, Setsuko M. Fabrizius, 87, who passed away in Colorado Springs, on September 12th, 2019. She was born in Japan on March 2nd, 1932.
She was preceded in death by her husband and love of her life, Richard C. Fabrizius, (deceased 2004), to whom she was married to for 39 years. She is survived by, son, Charles A. Fabrizius of Colorado Springs; daughter, Cynthia (Fabrizius) Mack of Arlington, Texas; daughter-in-law, Sharon (Rinn) Fabrizius of Colorado Springs; son-in-law Freddy Mack, Jr., of Arlington, Texas and her beloved grandchildren, James Ryan Anderson; Dylan M. Fabrizius; Joshua G. Mack; Jakob S. Mack; Jonathan J. Mack, and one great-grandchild, James Nathan Anderson. She is also survived by many extended family and friends, to whom she was loved and will be dearly missed. Memorial service will be held at Evergreen Funeral Home on Friday, September 27, 2019 at 10am, and she will be laid to rest immediately following, next to her husband, at Evergreen Cemetery. Reception to follow at 2582 Anjelina Circle West, Colorado Springs, 80916.
