MonrealSEVERIANO "STEVE" MONREALOctober 4, 1935July 25, 2020Steve passed peacefully from this life and was taken to Heaven. He passed in Colorado Springs on July 25, 2020 at the age of 84. Survivors include his Wife, Frances, Sons, Mark and Darrell, 8 Grandchildren, 4 Great Grandchildren with one on the way as well as 7 Sisters and 2 Brothers.He is preceded in passing by his Daughter, Regina, Sisters, Connie & Lucile and Brother Lee. Visitation and Memorial services will be held at Memorial Gardens Chapel in Colorado Springs on Monday, August 10th visitation starting at 10:00 a.m. and memorial service and graveside service immediately following.